New Orleans bike share program launches so you can cruise the city you love!

NEW ORLEANS – Now you can hop on a blue bike and cruise the city you love with Blue Bikes.

Seventy bike sharing stations are now online in New Orleans. Mayor Mitch Landrieu held a press conference Tuesday morning after a caravan of riders pedaled down the Lafitte Greenway test riding the Blue Bikes.

There are 700 bikes in total. Most of the stations are in the CBD, French Quarter, and neighborhoods along the Mississippi River.

If you want to ride, sign up for a Blue Bikes New Orleans Membership through the mobile app, or go to nola.socialbicycles.com.

How do you ride a Blue Bike?

1) After signing up for a membership, you enter your 6 digit account number and 4 digit pin into the keypad on the back of the bike to unlock it.

2) You place the U-lock in the holster and ride away!!

3) If you need to make a quick stop, press the “HOLD” button and lock the bike to a rack.

4) To end the ride, just lock your bike to any blue bikes station (Or you can lock it at a public bike rack for a small additional fee)

How much?

It’s $8 an hour if you want to ride a blue bike!

Residents can pay $15 dollars a month to ride for up to an hour a day, then it’s $8 per hour for additional time after that. And blue bikes is offering a reduced fare option of $20 per year for New Orleanians with EBT cards

Can the kids ride?

You must be 18 years old to use the bikes.

What happens if the bike breaks down?

If you get a flat tire or there’s a mechanical problem, press the ‘REPAIR’ button and someone will come fix it!