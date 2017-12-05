Mandeville snowball stand owner sentenced to 15 years for giving teen girls drugs and cash for sex

MANDEVILLE – A snowball stand owner who paid four teenage girls with Xanax, marijuana, and cash for sex will spend the next 15 years behind bars.

Fifty-seven-year-old Anthony Barton Fortune pleaded guilty to a litany of charges on December 4, according to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The four victims, who were 14, 15, and 16-years-old at the time of the crimes, told police Fortune gave them the drugs and between $1,400 and $2,000 each to perform sexual activities with him.

Investigators found approximately 40 pictures of the girls posing nude and performing sex acts in Fortune’s apartment, which is connected to the snowball stand, according to the DA’s office.

Fortune will face 15 years for each of the five counts of purchasing sex from people under the age of 18 he faces, 10 years for producing pornography, 10 years for sexual battery, seven years for each of six counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and a total of 15 years for four counts of distributing drugs to people under the age of 18.

All sentences will be served at the same time.