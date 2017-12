× Louisiana law firm offers free Uber rides home for New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana personal injury law firm is offering free Uber rides for New Year’s Even in an effort to decrease the number of drunk drivers on the road.

The Dudley DeBosier “Safe Ride Home” initiative picks up the tab for Uber rides in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, with a cap of $25 per ride.

“New Year’s Eve is known for being one of the biggest holidays that often involves drinking and driving. We hope people will take advantage of our safe ride home program to help make Louisiana’s streets a little safer,” managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Chad Dudley said in a press release.

Free Uber rides are only available within New Orleans or Baton Rouge. Click here to register for your $25 Uber credit.