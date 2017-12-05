× Lacombe man booked for killing his father

LACOMBE, La. — A Lacombe man has been booked for second-degree murder in the death of his father.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Pineridge Road in Lacombe around 9:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2) after someone placed a 911 call from the residence and didn’t say a word.

Deputies found a 57-year-old man unconscious. A family member said the man’s son, 27-year-old Casey Melerine, had gotten into a fight with the man and then left.

Melerine returned to the residence while deputies were still on the scene and was arrested.

Melerine’s father was listed in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries Tuesday (Dec. 5).

He was initially charged with aggravated battery, but the charge has since been upgraded.

