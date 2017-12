× JPSO: 85-year-old man found stabbed to death in Terrytown home

TERRYTOWN, La. — An 85-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his home today, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they went to his home at 605 National Avenue for a wellness check and found him dead.

He had at least one stab wound, and he had been dead for at least two days.

There’s no word yet on a motive or suspects in the killing.

Check back for updates.