× Holiday decorations gone wild: Rudolph the red nosed reindeer carcass?

NEW ORLEANS – During the holidays, you’re most likely to see cute Santa decorations or beautifully lit trees, but in the Bywater neighborhood in New Orleans, there’s a home with something a little different.

The decorations depict Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer being cooked on an open fire.

You may want to cover your children’s eyes when you walk by.

Poor, Rudolph! Leave Rudolph, alone! We need him to light the way for Santa’s sleigh!

The home is located on Royal Street not far from Markey’s Bar.