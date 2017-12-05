× Cookin’ with Nino: Bruschetta

Bruschetta

Serves 5

Ingredients:

1 Loaf of French or Ciabatta bread 10 slices

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

2 tablespoons Rouses extra virgin first cold pressed olive oil

5 large basil leaves cut up loosely

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt divided ¼ for bread and ¼ for tomatoes

5 vine ripe tomatoes, diced

½ stick butter

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

Instructions:

Melt butter in small sauce pan, spoon over sliced bread. Place bread in baking pan sprayed with non stick spray. Sprinkle granulated garlic and oregano over buttered bread. Bake bread in oven at 400 degrees for app. 10 minutes until toasty. In mixing bowl mix tomatoes, garlic, basil, salt, and olive oil. When bread is done baking, spoon tomato mixture over bread.