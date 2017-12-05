× Big weather changes on the way

A big time cold front and upper level trough are currently working through the central part of the country. This will bring much different weather to our area over the next few days. Right now as of 9 AM Wednesday morning the front has made it to around the I-20 corridor in north Louisiana.

A very cold air mass is going to be the most noticeable change with this system. Very spring-like air out ahead of the front will be replaced with a more wintry feel. We could see close to a 30 degree difference between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon temperatures.

Rain will be the other impact from this system. Currently a band of showers with a few storms are along and just ahead of the front. Look for that to sweep through the area later Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

However as this front pushes through the upper level trough actually stays behind. So that means shallow cold air at the surface will have moisture and rainfall moving over top from the southwest.

This means very unpleasant weather Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temps only in the low 50s and rain continuing off and on.

We’ll start to clear up by later Friday morning.