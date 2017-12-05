3 men arrested in Kenner for installing skimming device at gas station

KENNER – Three men have been arrested for installing credit card skimming devices at a gas station on Williams Boulevard.

Forty-five-year-old Alfredo Gouirrie-Blanco, 34-year-old Sandy Alvarez, and 35-year-old Yunior Rodriguez, who all told investigators that they are from Miami, were arrested in Kenner on December 4.

On December 1, the trio targeted the Discount Zone gas station at 4045 Williams Boulevard, according to the Kenner Police Department.

In a coordinated effort, one man entered the store to act as a distraction while another blocked the cashier’s view of the pumps and the third opened the gas pump and connected the skimming device.

A Discount Zone employee was able to help investigators identify the vehicle driven by the suspects, and officers pulled over the trio in that vehicle on December 4.

Blanco had a key that opens gas pumps with him when he was arrested.

All three remain in custody, and no bond has been set, according to the KPD.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning these three suspects to call Kenner Police Detective Brad Ricke at (504) 712-2214, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.