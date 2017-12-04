× Son arrested, father hospitalized after Lacombe domestic dispute

LACOMBE, La. – A 27-year-old man has been arrested and his 57-year-old father is in critical condition with a head injury after a domestic dispute Saturday night.

Officers responded to a home on Pineridge Road in Lacombe around 9:30 p.m. on December 2 after someone placed a 911 call from the residence and didn’t say a word, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the 57-year-old man unconscious, and were told by a family member that the man’s son had gotten into a fight with the man and then left.

While deputies were still on the scene, Casey Melerine returned and was arrested.

Melerine has been charged with second degree aggravated battery.

The victim was transferred to a hospital on the South Shore, where he remains in critical condition, according to the STPSO.