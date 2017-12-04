Rosalyn loves: 7-year-old who hugs cops in every state spends birthday with JPSO

HARVEY, La. — A Ponchatoula child who’s on a mission to hug a police officer in every state spent a very special birthday with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office today.

Rosalyn Baldwin has been making headlines across the nation for her mission, a mission that started with a message from God after the police shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge. She said God spoke to her after those tragedies.

Today, she spent her birthday with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. There was plenty of cake, plenty of smiles, and, of course, lots of hugs.

“I’m hugging them because they risk their lives for other people. Because they risk their lives and they’re kind and they’re everything and besides, there are more good police officers than bad police officers,” Rosalyn told News with a Twist.

If you want to help Rosalyn on her mission, you can visit her website by clicking here.

Watch Rosalyn’s special story below: