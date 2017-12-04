NOPD looking for 2 people who may have seen fatal French Quarter NYE hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a pair of people who may have seen the vehicle that struck and killed a French Quarter tourist in the early morning hours of January 1, 2016.

Nebraska native Joshua Woodruff was hit by a vehicle on the corner of Dumaine and Decatur Streets around 3 a.m. on January 1, 2016, according to the NOPD.

Woodruff’s body was later found on the West Bank Expressway near the General DeGaulle Drive exit.

The driver of the dark four-door sedan that struck and dragged Woodruff has never been found.

The case received renewed attention after the NOPD assigned a new detective to work the case and released additional pictures of the vehicle believed to have been used in the fatal hit-and-run.

The NOPD recently released a surveillance photo of two people who were in the area of the hit-and-run and are thought to have seen the vehicle drive past.

The two people are wanted for informational purposes only, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident or information as to the identities of the two pictured individuals is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Rob Barrere at (504) 658-5300.