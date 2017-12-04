Katie’s Kitchen: Bucktown Alfredo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When it comes to neighborhood eateries, Katie's Restaurant and Bar in Mid-City is an institution.

Thanks to Katie's owner and chef Scot Craig, we've got some of the chef's favorite dishes for you to make yourself each week with Katie's Kitchen.

Today's delicious dish is Bucktown Alfredo.

Here's the recipe:

Bucktown Alfredo

Serves 4-6

Heavy cream (pint)

Unsalted butter (1/4 pound)

Grated Parmesan cheese (cup)

Creole seasoning and cayenne

Black pepper

Melt butter and whisk cream together slowly adding Parmesan .

Whisk to a creamy consistency and add seasoning to taste.

Mix with al-dente pasta of your choice and serve