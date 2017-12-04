× City Park Ave.-Canal Street intersection to reopen Monday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — The intersection of Canal Street and City Park Avenue is reopening at 3 p.m. Monday (December 4) after four months of being closed.

It closed in July for the Cemeteries Transit Center Project. When it’s done, there will be a combined streetcar and bus transfer terminal on Canal Boulevard north of City Park Avenue, making it safer and easier for transit riders to make connections at the streetcar and JeT bus stops.

It will also extend the streetcar line from the end of Canal Street to the foot of Canal Boulevard, as well as upgrade traffic signals and pedestrian crossings between Canal Street and Canal Boulevard.

