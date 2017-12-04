× Cardi B., one of the hottest music artists of 2017, to perform in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-nominated rap/hip hop artist Cardi B will perform at the NOLA takeover on December 29th at The Joy Theater.

Cardi B is currently on top of the music game with her latest single, “Bodak Yellow,” which hit number one on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart, making it the first song by a female without a feature artist to hit the top spot in 2017.

Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Mannie Fresh will join Cardi B for the event presented by The Swisher Sweets Artist Project.

The Swisher Sweets Artist Project has generated a substantial platform for emerging artists over the years, while giving back to the artist community.

For show information, click HERE.