Car burglar accused of making his mark all over Metairie

METAIRIE, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help catch a man who is accused of multiple car burglaries, all in Metairie. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Deputies say the first case happened on September 21 in the 300 block of Melody Drive. About two weeks later, deputies say the man struck a second time but in the 200 block of Glenwood Drive. The third case is from November 27 in the 700 block of N. Atlanta Street.

Deputies have a couple of security camera shots that they're using as clues. One shows a man walking by two parked cars that are in a driveway. The other shows the car that deputies say the burglar was driving. It's a white Honda Accord. Deputies say the car had some sort of placard where the license plate would normally go.

No word from deputies on whether the cars were locked or on what was taken.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.