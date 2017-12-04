× ALEX AND ANI announces collection to benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – ALEX AND ANI announced its latest Charity By Design collection to benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) designed by celebrity supporters Kaley Cuoco, Mandy Moore, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Passionate for a cure to end EB, a rare and debilitating genetic skin disorder, EBMRF supporters Cuoco, Moore, and Olsen brought their individual creativity to the 3-piece collection by designing unique color waves and inspiring hashtag text to their own bracelet, each accented by a butterfly to commemorate the EBMRF mission.

From December 4, 2017 – March 31, 2018, 100% of the proceeds from each bracelet sold will benefit EBMRF to raise awareness and fund cutting-edge research in pursuit of a cure for EB.

The ALEX AND ANI EBMRF Collection

EBMRF Kindred Cord #celEBrateME by Kaley Cuoco

EBMRF Kindred Cord #celEBrateLIFE by Elizabeth Olsen

EBMRF Kindred Cord #celEBrateLOVE by Mandy Moore

Each bracelet will cost $38.00.

ALEX AND ANI welcomes people to share their journey on Instagram @wgnotv @alexandani #ALEXANDANI #celEBrateME #celEBrateLOVE #celEBrateLIFE