× Run to win: Saints rebound, whip Panthers, lead NFC South

The Saints are all alone in first place in the NFC South with 4 games to play.

Rookie Alvin Kamara totaled 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, and Mark Ingram rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown as the Saints whipped Carolina 31-21 Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints, 9-3, had their 8 game win streak snapped last Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles.

The Saints never trailed. New Orleans scored on a two yard run by Kamara on fourth down on the first possession of the game. Kamara was asked to sum up his play against the Panthers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Christian McCaffery and 24 yards to Devin Funchess. But the Panthers were held to 279 total yards and 16 first downs.

The Saints even got a contribution from third string quarterback Taysom Hill, who made two tackles on special teams.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints clinched their first winning season, and first winning season at home since 2013.

New Orleans has a one game lead over Carolina, and a two game lead over Atlanta in the NFC South. The Saints play at Atlanta Thursday night.