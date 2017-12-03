× New head of New Orleans FBI starts Monday

New Orleans – The special agent recently tapped to head the FBI’s New Orleans division starts Monday.

Eric J. Rommal most recently served as a Deputy Assistant Director in the Directorate of Intelligence since 2016.

He joined the FBI in 1997 and has experience investigating violent crime, white collar crime, cybercrime, and healthcare fraud.

Rommal replaces Jeffrey Sallet, who left the New Orleans office to head up the bureau’s Chicago division.

29.951066 -90.071532