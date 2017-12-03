× Mandeville man booked for killing his wife, string of burglaries on North Shore

ST. TAMMANY PARISH — A Mandeville man is accused of killing his wife, then going on a burglary spree from Slidell to Lacombe before crashing his vehicle on I-10.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a possible homicide at 580 Smith St. in the Mandeville area.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman’s body.

The suspect, 39-year-old George Dargis, was also the suspect in a string of burglaries reported early Saturday morning along Highway 190 from Slidell to Lacombe.

A robbery was reported at Eddie’s Grocery around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 190 in the Slidell-area. Deputies also responded to alarms at the Dollar General in Lacombe and at Lishman’s in Lacombe shortly after that. The Lacombe Car Wash was also burglarized. In all four instances, a vehicle was used to gain access to the building, either by driving into or backing into the buildings.

Around 10 a.m., detectives were notified that Dargis was in University Hospital after he had been involved in a car crash on the Twin Span bridge. The New Orleans Police Department handled the crash.

Following his release from the hospital, Dargis was booked into Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive. He was then transported to St. Tammany Parish Jail where he was booked on the following charges: Simple Burglary (Two Counts), Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Simple Robbery, and Second Degree Murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dargis was arrested earlier this week following a vehicle pursuit in the Slidell-area. He was booked in the St. Tammany Parish Jail for charges of Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Felony Possession of Schedule II CDS. He was released on bond on November 30.