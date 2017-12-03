Christmas Norco style rolls again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORCO; La-- The tradition of the Norco Christmas parade dates back to the 1970's but after a break in the 80's and 90's was resurrected in 2011. It has been bringing families together ever since, with the exception of 2016 due to weather.

Today, mother nature was on Norco's side, as the parade rolled once again highlighting Santa, the local first responders, dance troops and more.

"Norco is a really small town, we get together and cook together before this, and it's just a lot of fun to all get together," said Norco resident B.J Butler.

Costumes are encouraged, in fact the entire parade is like a mini- Christmas edition of Mardi Gras.

"There's food, music, dancing, throws, and floats," said Jessica Harris, whose been bringing her children to the parade for six years.

This years theme was a salute to first responders. Officials say a couple thousand residents turned out to support the community.