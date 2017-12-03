× 2nd annual Beignet Fest serves up savory and sweet delicacies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Park was snowing with powdered sugar Saturday for the second annual Beignet Festival.

The festival celebrates new Orleans’ most iconic dessert, the beignet. Traditionally, a sweet dish dusted with powdered sugar, there were many savory options to chose from as well, ranging from a crab beignet dish, to a tasso beignet for example.

The festival featured several restaurants choose from. New Orleans Coffee and Beignet, The Ruby Slipper Cafe and Legacy Kitchen Collection were just a few vendors.

Proceeds benefited the Tres Doux Foundation, who makes grants to local nonprofit organizations that provide accessible, quality programs for children with developmental delays.