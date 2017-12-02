× Reserve man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash in St. John Parish

RESERVE, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B Troopers arrested 34 year old Javon Gomez of Reserve for the hit-and-run crash in St. John the Baptist Parish that killed Eugene Webber III.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, 32-year-old Webber of LaPlace was walking across the left lane of U.S. 61 north at Jaubert Lane Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle.

Webber died at the scene.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from a citizen regarding the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle.

Troopers and deputies found the vehicle and the driver at his residence in Reserve.

Gomez was arrested and booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish jail for Felony Hit and Run, Displaying a Switched License Plate, No Insurance, Expired Driver’s License and Fraudulent Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to thank the community for their support and vigilance in this case.