STPSO looking for missing 13-year-old twin boys from Slidell

SLIDELL – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 13-year-old twin boys.

William Holt Hardin and David Wiley Hardin were last seen with their mother Shelly Rideout Hardin, who does not have custody of the boys, in Brandon, Mississippi, on November 29, according to the STPSO.

William Hardin has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Denver Broncos jersey, while David Hardin has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who has contact with either boy or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call (985) 898-2338 or 911.