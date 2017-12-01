× NOPD searching for 13-year-old girl missing from her Bywater home

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl missing from her Bywater home.

Investigators say that Diamond Lawrence was last seen leaving her home in the 1200 block of Kentucky Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, heading for school.

Her mother said that she did not return at her regular time that evening, so she called the police.

Lawrence is described as a black female, standing 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 115 lbs.

Police say that she has short hair and was last seen wearing a black basketball jersey and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diamond Lawrence is asked to call 5th District Detectives at 504-658-6050.