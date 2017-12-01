NOPD looking for 2 suspects in Seventh Ward fatal shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men thought to be responsible for a fatal Seventh Ward shooting.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Dyrtrell Mcewen and 23-year-old Tyrone Myles.

The men are believed to be responsible for the shooting, which occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on November 26 in the 1900 block of Rocheblave Street.

Responding officers found 23-year-old Antoine Brumfield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dytrell Mcewen and/or Tyrone Miles is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Clinton Givens at (504) 658-5300.