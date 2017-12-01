× NOPD investigating 2 robberies along Fulton Street

NEW ORLEANS – Two separate armed robberies occurred within a 12 hour span along Fulton Street.

Two men approached a 39-year-old man around 9:30 a.m. on November 30 near the intersection of Poydras Street and Fulton Alley.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s Rolex watch, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim complied and the man ran off.

The second robbery occurred just before 4 a.m. on December 1 in the 700 block of Fulton, less than one block away from the first robbery.

A 51-year-old man was leaving Harrah’s Casino when one man the victim recognized from inside the casino approached him, according to the NOPD.

The robber told the victim to “give it up” several times before the pair began to scuffle.

The victim dropped his keys and the robber grabbed them and ran off.