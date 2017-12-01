Lakeshore beats Rayne in the 4A semifinal
-
North Shore High football player gets perfect ACT score
-
Player with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown as both teams cheer him on
-
Lakeshore beats Salmen 31-14 on FNF
-
Roth: diluted playoffs hurt regular season
-
‘Build the wall’ chant at high school football game in Utah sparks controversy
-
-
Lakeshore blanks H.L. Bourgeois in prep football
-
Semifinal exams: Newman, Riverside try to climb the mountain to reach the Division III state finals
-
South Carolina students punished for ‘rape’ photo at high school football game
-
Soldier surprise: Daughter gets homecoming surprise at football game
-
Iowa special education student scores memorable touchdown in football game
-
-
High school football coach allegedly attacked by three of his players
-
Retired Marine turned high school math teacher receives Purple Heart at halftime
-
Albany tops Archbishop Hannan 28-23 in high school football