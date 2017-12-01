× ESPN Insider: Anthony Davis faces $25k fine after ejection

NEW ORLEANS – Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been fined $25,000 after his outburst during Wednesday night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The fine is “for verbally abusing red and failing to leave the court after ejection,” according to a tweet by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA has fined New Orleans' Anthony Davis $25K for verbally abusing ref and failing to leave the court after ejection on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2017

Davis had to be restrained by teammates after he was ejected after refs charged him with back to back technical fouls.

The ejection Davis’ first in his NBA career.