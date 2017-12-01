Cookin’ with Nino: Banana “Ice Cream”

Banana “Ice Cream”

Ingredients:

  • Bananas (peeled and FROZEN)  – ½ per person
  • Cinnamon – Dash
  • Unsweetened Cocoa Powder –  Dash
  • Almond milk – Splash

Preparation:

  1. Remove Bananas from freezer 5 minutes before use to allow to soften slightly.  Slice into 1-2 inch slices.
  2. Place banana slices into blender or food processor and blend until creamy. Add dash of cinnamon or unsweetened cocoa powder.  Add a splash of almond milk if mixture is too thick.
  3. Serve immediately.

Optional – sprinkle with walnuts

Avocado Mint “Ice Cream”

Ingredients:

  • 2 large, ripe avocados, cubed
  • ¼ cup Rouses honey
  • ¼ cup coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon peppermint extract
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Dark chocolate chunks, chopped, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

Instructions:

  1. Add the avocados to a blender or food processor, along with honey, coconut milk, peppermint extract and salt.
  2. Blend until smooth.
  3. Pour mixture into a freezer-safe dish and fold in the chocolate chunks.
  4. Freeze for at least 2-3 hours.  If freezing overnight, allow to defrost for 10-15 minutes for easier scooping.
