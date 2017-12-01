Cookin’ with Nino: Banana “Ice Cream”
Banana “Ice Cream”
Ingredients:
- Bananas (peeled and FROZEN) – ½ per person
- Cinnamon – Dash
- Unsweetened Cocoa Powder – Dash
- Almond milk – Splash
Preparation:
- Remove Bananas from freezer 5 minutes before use to allow to soften slightly. Slice into 1-2 inch slices.
- Place banana slices into blender or food processor and blend until creamy. Add dash of cinnamon or unsweetened cocoa powder. Add a splash of almond milk if mixture is too thick.
- Serve immediately.
Optional – sprinkle with walnuts
*******
Avocado Mint “Ice Cream”
Ingredients:
- 2 large, ripe avocados, cubed
- ¼ cup Rouses honey
- ¼ cup coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon peppermint extract
- Pinch of sea salt
- Dark chocolate chunks, chopped, to taste
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
Instructions:
- Add the avocados to a blender or food processor, along with honey, coconut milk, peppermint extract and salt.
- Blend until smooth.
- Pour mixture into a freezer-safe dish and fold in the chocolate chunks.
- Freeze for at least 2-3 hours. If freezing overnight, allow to defrost for 10-15 minutes for easier scooping.