Amazon delivery driver defecates on a street in Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – A South Sacramento homeowner, Nemy Bautista, captured the moment on camera showing a delivery driver pooping in a gutter on the street Tuesday afternoon.

Bautista posted the video to his Facebook and wrote, “Amazon.com Why is your driver squatting in-front of my house? Let me give you a hint… he/she is not tying their shows. I have it on video!”

The contracted Amazon delivery driver was fired, and an Amazon spokesperson said: “this does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers.”

The Amazon spokesperson added the delivery service provider cleaned up the customer’s driveway immediately after the report was made, and the homeowner was also given a gift card for his trouble.