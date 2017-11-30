× Will you help find this missing New Orleans woman?

NEW ORLEANS – You can help a New Orleans family end a painful mystery that has stretched on for nearly two months.

The family knows the one they love may no longer be alive, but without her body, they have no peace.

State Representative Austin Badon has organized a step-by-step search Friday (Dec. 1) for Jean Stokes, 76, who “seemingly vanished” seven weeks ago.

Stokes’ car was found about a mile and a half from her home on Good Drive in New Orleans East– but there was no sign of her. Rep. Badon, whose district includes that area, says the case is baffling.

“My dilemma is, at certain points, you don’t know where else to look.”

Badon says he’s led several searches already- along the levee and in the woods near where the car was found. Now he wants to look along the railroad tracks in the Old Gentilly area, and he needs volunteers to help.

He’s asking volunteers to join him at the intersection of Chef Highway and Bullard Avenue at 9 am.

In previous searches, both Hunt Correctional Center and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office loaned their canine teams. On Friday, Rep. Badon says there will be no dogs, but he hopes that good-hearted people with a keen eye will do their best.

Rep. Badon told WGNO Thursday night that he’s leaving the investigation to the New Orleans Police Department. But he says Stokes’ family believes foul play is involved in her disappearance.

“They expect she’s deceased,” he says, “but let’s at least bring her home.”