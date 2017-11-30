× Two killed in Metairie apartment fire

Metairie– Two people are killed in an overnight apartment fire in Metairie…

This according to the Jefferson Parish Fire Department.

According to investigators, the fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a fourplex, in the 700 block of Orion Avenue.

Seven people were rescued from the apartments.

Investigators also say that the two deceased were found inside of the apartment where the fire is believed to have started.

They have not been identified at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting those displaced by the fire.