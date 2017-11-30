Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints vs. Panthers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game at the Superdome at 3:35 p.m.

1. Both teams are 8-3, so this game will decide who controls the NFC South.

2. The Panthers defense is normally the team’s strength. But, the Saints offense scores on them more than most opponents. In the past four games against Carolina, New Orleans scored an average of 33 points. After losing last week, expect the Black and Gold to be ready to showcase their scoring ability.

3. Panthers tight end Greg Olsen re-aggravated his foot injury and doesn’t know yet if he’ll play Sunday. Carolina’s star running back Christian McCaffrey is also a little banged up. He didn’t practice Wednesday, but is expected to go on Sunday with no restrictions.