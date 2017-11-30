× Three N.O. women busted for stealing more than $1K from Slidell Walmart

SLIDELL, La. — Three New Orleans women are behind bars for trying to steal three Razor Scooters and a 55” television from Walmart and fleeing from Slidell Police.

Shortly before noon Thursday, November 30, Slidell Police were dispatched to Walmart on Natchez Drive in Slidell in response to three females who were shoplifting.

As Slidell Police arrived, the three females jumped into a silver Pontiac G6 and sped away. All three of them jumped out of the vehicle near the intersection of Gause Boulvard East and Choctaw Drive and ran from officers.

After a brief foot chase, all three females were apprehended.

Officers located over $1,000 worth of merchandise in the trunk of the Pontiac G6, all of which was believed to be Christmas presents. All three females were booked into the Slidell City Jail with the following charges:

19-year-old, Deshante Thomas (New Orleans, Louisiana) – 2 counts of Resisting an Officer by Fight and Theft Over $1000

20-year-old, Mikail Hardiway (Harvey, Louisiana) – Resisting an Officer by Flight and Theft Over $1000

23-year-old, Andrelle Weaver (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Resisting an Officer by Flight and Theft Over $1000