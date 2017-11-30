× The Eagles coming to Smoothie King Center in June

NEW ORLEANS — Another world-famous act is making a stop in New Orleans next year.

The Eagles are performing at Smoothie King Center June 20. New Orleans is one of seven stops that were recently added to the 2018 tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster.

American Express Card Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10 AM through Thursday, December 7 at 10 PM local time.

Additional pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, December 7 at 9 AM.

The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The band has won six GRAMMY Awards.