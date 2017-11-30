Saints will show support for personal causes through their cleats on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The New Orleans Saints, and teams around the league will wear their hearts on their feet on Sunday as a part of the My Cause, My cleats initiative.

In the past two years, more than 500 players supported causes raising awareness for the issues that mean the most to them. Whether it be clean water, illness, single mother awareness, or social injustices, the league invites teams to spread the word.

Drew Brees will be supporting veterans and active military, with his salute to service cleats.

Coby Fleener will be supporting THORN

Thomas Morstead will be supporting children with life threatening illnesses, his cleats will read "Triumph over kid cancer."

Senio Kelemete will have "stroke awareness" on his cleats.

Trey Edmunds will be showing his appreciation for foster care.

In August, the NFL announced that it was relaxing its guidelines on footwear for players. Before games, players can wear personalized cleats prior to warm-ups and have more options on clear colors during the game. Cleats for pregame warm-ups can not be offensive or express any political views.