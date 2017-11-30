Pineapple Casserole! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

On Tuesday, Test Kitchen Taylor combined caramel apples and cheese, today we're combining another interesting ingredient with cheese! Melissa from Covington swears it's the best ever. It's a pineapple casserole!

Pineapple Casserole

3 (20-oz) can pineapple chunks, packed in juice

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups Ritz Cracker crumbs

1/4 cup butter, melted

Sliced Ham to serve with

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.

Drain the pineapple, reserving 1/2 cup of the juice. Place drained pineapple chunks in bottom of prepared dish. Combine flour and sugar and sprinkle over pineapple. Drizzle with reserved pineapple juice.

Sprinkle the cheese over the pineapple. Top with cracker crumbs. Drizzle casserole with butter.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until bubbly and golden brown.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!