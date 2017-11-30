Only one fashion designer is fit to be king. That’s why he’s the King of Pants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When's the last time somebody stepped up to you just to review, well, your pants?

The fashion critic is fashion designer Alvin Valley.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood bumped into the king in the lobby of a New Orleans hotel.

Alvin Valley was in New Orleans on his way to his next show which happened to be a trunk show in New Orleans.

Wild Bill says to Alvin, "you really are royalty, from the waist down!"

Alvin laughs and agrees.

Since he opened his first boutique 20 years ago, Alvin Valley or His Majesty has always had an eye for building the perfect pair of pants. Probably because Alvin Valley builds his pants around the person's back side.

Alvin says "it's the cut, the cut of the butt. It's all about the way the butt needs to be perked up and lifted."

From the streets of New York to the halls of Hollywood, the king has found a way with the fit that flatters and lifts up the famous.

Here's a who's who of who's wearing Alvin Valley's pants:

Alvin says, "Kate Winslet was one of my best clients we ever had."

"She knows what she likes and it's always a collaboration with her."

Alvin adds, "we've dressed Cher and Madonna who just requested eight pairs of trousers."

When Madonna placed her order, Alvin was not surprised, "everyone in my office was fighting to go and deliver them."

Wild Bill wonders who else?

Alvin says, "Beyonce! We've dressed Beyonce!"

Wild Bill asks Alvin Valley what happens when he sees a tragically fitting pair of pants?

Wild Bill says, "are you depressed or do you see opportunity?"

Alvin says, "I'm always looking for opportunity. That's me. It's in my DNA."

It's deep in his DNA. It's in his blue blood.

That's why his royal highness has the fit, to be king.