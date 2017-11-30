NOFD battles two-alarm blaze in Central City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters raced to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Central City this morning.

The first alarm went out at 7:44 on November 30 in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Firefighters found a shotgun house that appeared to be under renovation engulfed in flames.

Heavy black smoke and flames were coming from the roof line as firefighters searched the home for any possible occupants.

A second alarm was sent out after 15 minutes as firefighters aimed water streams between neighboring homes to protect them from the heat, smoke, and flames.

A total of 38 NOFD personnel were on the scene to fight the fire, which was brought under control shortly before 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The blaze appears to have begun at the center of the home.