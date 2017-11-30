× Longue Vue offers patrons a holiday themed evening with local designer flair

NEW ORLEANS — Longue Vue House and Gardens is stunning on its own but throw in an extravagant Christmas tree here and there and it’s a winter wonderland.

“I’ve never actually decorated a home myself, so it’s really an inspiration to be here and see all these wonderful decorations and the trees and this room especially is very pretty,” says William Penniman Groos II.

Several rooms in the Longue Vue home are decorated from head-to-toe showcasing the unique style and flair of local interior designers.

It’s an annual tradition to showcase the home during the holidays but this year organizers are doing something a little different.

“We’re having a competition and each guest is given a gold coin and they have the opportunity to vote for the room they like the best,” says exec. Dir. Maria Pote, with Longue Vue House and Gardens.

“My favorite room is the drawing room, it’s styled by ‘Mint’ and they are getting my coin,” says Longue Vue House visitor Jackie Abston.

Everyone has a favorite and there’s simply no wrong answer when it comes to your personal holiday style. And what better way to ring in the holidays than in this classical revival-style mansion tucked away off Metairie Road?

“I think this is a great event and a great way to see the house, a great way to see some of the designers in town,” says Longue Vue House visitor Melanie Pethtel.