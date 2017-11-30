LBJ goes ‘Over the Edge’ for La. Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Thursday's challenge took our News With a Twist host LBJ to exciting new heights!

Casey Hinton of the Louisiana Special Olympics spelled it all out, "You get to repel down, super exhilarating, it`s a lot of fun. And it all goes to help special needs athletes across Louisiana.'

Twist co-host Tamica Lee was supposed to be in on the fun, but opted out at the last minute, like a good teammate!

Jefferson Parish Joe Lopinto, and Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser started out then repelling, then it was LBJ's turn to roll solo down 25 stories on the side of Benson Tower.

Needless to say, once it was over, LBJ was happay to be back on the ground.

You can donate to LBJ's fundraising efforts by clicking here