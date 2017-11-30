× Investigators ID skeletal remains found in Amite woods

AMITE, La. — The human remains found in a wooded area near East Factory Street in Amite have been identified as a 50-year-old Amite man who had been missing since August 9.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a rabbit hunter found the remains of Leonard Hickerson on Nov. 20.

His family members reported him missing on Aug. 9.

The case is still under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.