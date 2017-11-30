× Gretna teacher booked for sending nude photos to student via Snapchat

GRETNA, La. — A band teacher at L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies in Gretna is accused of sending lewd photos of herself to a 13-year-old student.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Viridiania Ramos, 30, added the 13-year-old boy on Snapchat, a social media app, and started sending messages.

Soon, though, those messages turned into photos of her breasts, buttocks and vagina.

The photos came to light after rumors started spreading around the school, leading the school principal to question the student, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde.

Ramos, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 17 on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. She was released a few days later on a $5,000 bond.

Nola.com first reported the arrest.