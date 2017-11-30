Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says both Conyers, Franken should resign

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan called Thursday for fellow Democrats Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken to resign amid recently surfaced allegations of sexual misconduct against both men.

Following comments House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made saying Conyers should step down, the Ohio congressman tweeted his position.

“I agree with Pelosi. Conyers should resign. And for that matter, Franken should resign too. These are credible allegations, and I believe these women. Congress should set the example for all industries and be a safe place for women to work,” Ryan tweeted.

Most members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, have said the Senate Ethics Committee should investigate Franken, following five women accusing Franken of inappropriately touching them in the past two weeks, as opposed to calling for him to resign. Conyers in contrast, has faced multiple calls to step down by members of his own party, not least of which from Pelosi.

“The allegations against Congressman Conyers, as we have learned more since Sunday are serious, disappointing and very credible,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. “It’s very sad and the brave women who came forward are owed justice. I will pray for Congressman Conyers and his family, and wish them well. However, Congressman Conyers should resign.”

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the assistant Democratic leader and highest-ranking African American in the House, also called on Conyers to resign, according to a source close to Clyburn.

Conyers’ attorney, Arnold Reed, responded to Pelosi’s comments by saying the congressman wouldn’t resign and Conyers, through his representatives, has repeatedly said he’s done nothing wrong.

Conyers stepped down from his post as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee on Sunday. Aides told reporters that Conyers was hospitalized for stress earlier Thursday.

Franken has repeatedly apologized about behavior that he said “crossed a line” for some women. He faces a potential investigation under by the Senate Ethics Committee, and has said he will fully cooperate with the probe.