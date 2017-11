Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Pop singer, Tiffany is in New Orleans for a show at the House of Blues. While she was in town she stopped by our Twist stage to perform a few songs.

On this day, News with a Twist had a very special "Reporter for the Day." Her name is Eleanor Cerise and she attends Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie. She's six years old.

While at WGNO, she got the chance to interview pop star, Tiffany.