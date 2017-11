Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- In 1987, Tiffany had her first No. 1 hit with "I Think We're Alone Now." She was just 16 years old at the time.

Thirty years later, she's still performing, and you can see her at the House of Blues Thursday night. Get tickets here.

Tiffany stopped by the News with a Twist studio this week ahead of her show to perform her latest single "Can't Stop Falling."