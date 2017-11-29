× Royal Sonesta’s ‘Lighting of the Balconies’ will get you in the holiday spirit

NEW ORLEANS– Tonight, the Royal Sonesta New Orleans will have their 13th annual “Lighting of the Balconies.” This is when they light up all the balconies that can be seen on Bourbon Street.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. Singer, Quiana Lynell and All-Stars Band will be performing Christmas music. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez will be the emcee for the second year in a row. There will be surprise guests possibly traveling from the North Pole to take part in the fun.

Two very special children, Landon Arceneaux and Miley Carbo from Children’s Hospital will be the ones to “flip the switch,” which light up the balconies. The balconies stay lit throughout the holiday season.