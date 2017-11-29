× Police investigate two shootings in Central City within an hour of each other

New Orleans – Police are investigating two separate shootings in Central City that left two men wounded.

The most recent happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a man was shot in the head in the 1600 block of South Liberty Street. He was taken to the hospital. Police have not given an update on his condition.

An hour before that shooting, another man was shot in the stomach in the 2300 block of Harmony Street. Police haven’t given an update on his condition or a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.