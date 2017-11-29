× Pedestrian killed crossing Behrman Highway in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, La – A 37-year-old woman was struck and killed by a passing car in Terrytown last night.

Sonia Ruiz-Martinez was crossing Behrman Highway near Nova Street on foot around 10 p.m. on November 28 when the fatal collision occurred, according to the Louisiana State Police.

A 58-year-old woman driving a 2008 Mazda 6 struck Ruiz-Martinez, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is not thought to be a factor in the collision.

The driver of the Mazda provided a breath sample on the scene and no alcohol was detected, according to the LSP.

An investigation into the crash is still underway.